Despite being bashed for fact-based reporting and pursuit of the truth, mindful that nearly one-third of people in a past poll said they don’t trust the media, the Cumberland Times-News joined other newspapers and radio and television stations over the weekend in naming Joe Biden as president-elect of the United States.
That’s because he is.
Biden will become the 46th president and his running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, will be sworn in as vice president on Jan. 20, 2021, after prevailing in the general election, winning both the popular vote and garnering more than enough electoral votes required to assume the offices.
Biden will ascend to the highest office in the land despite President Donald Trump’s repeated, unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud. Poll workers and monitors included Republicans and Democrats, as they always have. His legal challenges will not stand. The outcome will not change.
We live in a democracy and, even though the majority of voters in the Times-News readership area overwhelmingly favored Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, it’s time to accept the results and move on.
Trump claimed the only way he would lose in 2016 was if the election was rigged. He beat Hillary Clinton by a narrow margin, with Clinton winning the popular vote, but Clinton conceded defeat. Biden’s margin of victory was larger and a record number of Americans cast their ballots for him, but still Trump has refused to concede.
Some close to him, including family members, are said to have encouraged him to yield, but others like U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham are telling him just the opposite.
Sports writer Grantland Rice came up with the memorable quote, “It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game.” Hopefully, President Trump will play by the rules and eventually accept the will of the American people. The nation is in desperate need of stability and a traditional, peaceful transition would go a long way toward soothing frayed nerves.
