“Jaws 2,” the inferior 1978 sequel to “Jaws,” is worth remembering for its tagline: “Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water.” Well, it wasn’t safe.
We’re still in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected nearly 900,000 Americans and killed nearly 51,000 of them. Maryland has experienced more than 16,000 cases and more than 700 deaths.
That hasn’t stopped some people from insisting that it’s safe to go back in the water. President Donald Trump is one of them.
“We need to create the kind of confidence in America that makes it so that everybody goes back to work,” he said last week. (See: “Convincing people it’s safe ...,” April 23 Times-News, Page 1A.)
Yes, we do — but not too quickly. That could jump-start a second and even worse wave of COVID-19 while making all of our previous efforts to fight it wasted effort.
Health professionals say the shutdowns and stay-at-home orders have undoubtedly kept the pandemic from being much worse. We should listen to them, rather than the bureaucrats and some politicians.
Maryland’s health bureaucrats are saying there are things the public doesn’t need to know. They continue to deny requests for a list of nursing homes in the state that have experienced outbreaks of the coronavirus.
The Baltimore Sun asked for such a list, but was told that “The disclosures serve no public health purpose” and such a list “could lead to the identification of specific persons who have tested positive.”
Maryland’s 226 nursing homes have more than 24,000 residents. To say that revealing where the coronavirus has been confirmed because it could identify victims and serve no public purpose is hogwash.
In seven days, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Cumberland Healthcare Center grew from 15 to 70, which means most of Allegany County’s coronavirus diagnoses involve residents there.
Officials of the center announced April 15 that COVID-19 had been detected there, three days after the Allegany County Health Department refused to identify the facility where two staffers and a resident had tested positive.
Fred Stratmann, the attorney and spokesman for the company that owns Cumberland Healthcare, said “The whole health care sector is in this together. This is something that’s touching every one of us. ... We’re being very transparent about it. We have no reason to hide behind this.”
Several states, including West Virginia, are releasing at least partial lists of nursing homes where COVID-19 has been confirmed. Maryland should do the same.
Knowing where the coronavirus is to be found is something families should know in order to make good decisions about their loved ones.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said recently that “Nursing homes are the single biggest fear in all of this — vulnerable people in one place. It is the feeding frenzy for this virus despite everything we can do, and the best efforts of people working in those nursing homes, who are doing just a fantastic job.”
A number of governors are moving forward with plans to reopen their states, but others are maintaining the status quo for at least the next few weeks, and a few haven’t issued shutdown orders at all.
Although one out of every six Americans is now out of work because of stay-at-home orders, a recent poll indicates that a majority of people believe it won’t be safe to lift social distancing restrictions anytime soon. (See: “Few in poll favor easing protections,” April 23 Times-News, Page 2A.)
Even so, there are protests from people who are demanding their state governors begin allowing businesses to reopen and get back to work. One was held recently in Annapolis. Most of the people stayed in their cars or wore masks.
Many governors are working together on a strategy for reopening the economy, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday released what he called “Maryland Strong: A Roadmap to Recovery.”
It includes four building blocks: Expanding testing capacity, increasing hospital surge capacity, ramping up the supply of personal protective equipment and building a robust contact tracing operation.
Hogan is co-chairman of the National Governor’s Association, which last week released a “Roadmap to Recovery: A Public Health Guide for Governors.”
It says, “A successful strategy for reopening requires states to build the public health infrastructure needed to slow the spread of COVID-19, while developing and implementing a staged plan for bringing the economy back to life. These steps require the full participation of the federal government, state health agencies, other state agencies, local governments, the private sector and the public.”
The full report can be found at https://www.nga.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/NGA-Report.pdf.
It’s too soon to reopen completely, but not too soon to start planning how to do it gradually and carefully.
As Hogan said, the public should be involved in this, too, but the public isn’t getting all of the information it needs to make good decisions.
