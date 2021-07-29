A few of the nursing homes in the area have found themselves in a rather ignominious position this week after winding up on the list of the Maryland Department of Heath’s bottom 10 of staff with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19.
In a state where the highest achievers in terms of vaccination rate among staff at skilled nursing facilities are at 100%, it’s unconscionable for ours to be at rates like 41%, 44%, 46% and 51%.
You would think a year post outbreak, where nursing homes, lets face it, lost a fair number of their residents in the early stages of the pandemic due to the virus, would be doing everything possible to keep the remaining residents happy and healthy. Instead, they aren’t even mandating the one thing shown to be the most effective.
“If the public doesn’t have confidence that nursing home or long-term care staff are vaccinated, their choices for care support will be limited,” said Rona E. Kramer, secretary, Maryland Department of Aging.
Many nursing homes nationally fear they will go under post-COVID-19. The combination of deaths within facilities due to the coronavirus and post breakout ill-ease of enrolling loved ones in long-term care facilities has left some as ghost towns, barren of residents staring down collapse. In August of last year, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living conducted a survey of nursing home operators which found 72% of those surveyed reported “an inability to maintain operations through 2021; 40% said they won’t last another six months.”
It’s anti-economical to not have staff be vaccinated.
So, say it’s a personal choice, as many athletes in professional sports, like Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz have; unfortunately, in general, but specifically in health care, the argument holds little weight when the virus is not a personal health crisis — it’s a public health crisis. The decision to not get vaccinated has the potential to affect every single patient the health care professional sees, should they come down with the virus.
Not to mention, we certainly don’t want mask mandates and state-enforced business closures to come back as much as the next person. It’s in all of our interests to avoid becoming one of those high-transmission areas, especially with the Delta variant popping up.
We believe vaccination against COVID-19, especially when variants of ever increasing transmissibility, should be required of health care staff working in direct contact with vulnerable populations at facilities like nursing homes, long-term care centers and hospitals, for that matter. How backward is it to have health care facilities that aren’t taking every precaution to not put your health more at risk?
