We’re slightly less than a month away from the 20th anniversary of one of the most horrific days in the history of the United States of America, Sept. 11, 2001, when Muslim extremists hijacked four commercial airliners filled with jet fuel and innocent people in mid-flight and used them as weapons in terror attacks quickly labeled as 9/11.
You probably remember vividly how a routine Tuesday morning quickly turned into something far more sinister, rivaling the Japanese aerial assault on Pearl Harbor in 1941 both in terms of the death toll and shock to the national psyche. Although nearly two decades have since passed, the gravity of what transpired that day still weighs heavily upon us.
Our country has been fighting an international war on terror ever since.
A parade and other activities planned in Cumberland today will commemorate the approaching anniversary, including a visit from Frank Siller, CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The charitable organization was founded by Siller in memory of his brother, a New York City firefighter who lost his life in the collapse of the World Trade Center’s twin towers.
The foundation assists families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty in paying off their mortgages.
Siller is in the process of walking more than 500 miles through six states in 42 days on the Never Forget Walk: Following the Footsteps of the Fallen.
City police said the procession will start at 11 a.m., with the route including Bedford Street, North Centre Street, Queen City Drive, North Mechanic Street, South Mechanic Street, Harrison Street and South Centre Street to the Public Safety Building.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s 9/11 Memorial Exhibit trailer will be parked on Bedford Street. Food will be available.
Following Saturday’s events, Siller is planning to continue to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where another parade will be held Aug. 21, before moving on to the Sept. 11 Memorial in New York, where his trek will end on Sept. 10.
As we know, one of the hijacked jetliners crashed upside down in a field near Shanksville after passengers forced their way into the cockpit and fought the hijackers over the plane’s controls. Investigators determined that Flight 93’s target was either the White House or the U.S. Capitol.
The 9/11 anniversary will be marked in many ways in coming weeks, including special ceremonies on the actual date.
We have the opportunity to get an early start this morning, by showing our patriotism, respect for the victims and their families and appreciation for police, firefighters, other first responders and U.S. troops rooting out evil around the world.
