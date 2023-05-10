It seems downsizing is again coming to Western Maryland.
ClosetMaid, a home products company located in Grantsville, is expected to shutter its manufacturing facility in the coming months, resulting in the loss of more than 170 jobs.
ClosetMaid is owned by Griffon Corp. Ronald J. Kramer, company president and CEO said of the planned closure, “strategically sourcing these products will enable us to return these product lines to profitability, and will enable us to remain competitive in an increasingly price-sensitive marketplace by better managing costs.”
This news comes just weeks after Hunter Douglas announced the planned closure of its Cumberland facility, resulting in the loss of 361 jobs. The hits keep coming.
It’s such a shame, but never a surprise, every time a large corporation puts the idea of infinite growth and profit over paying people a fair wage.
According to Seeking Alpha, a financial services company, Griffon Corp. reported over $710 million in revenue in its May 5 quarterly earnings report.
In its quarterly financial report, Griffon said it “expects to reduce its U.S. facility footprint 30% and its headcount by approximately 600.”
In addition to the Garrett County plant, other Griffon closures include facilities in Camp Hill and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Fairfield, Iowa.
Griffon said in its report that some of its production will be shifted overseas.
“I guess if there is a silver lining in all this ... unemployment was already low and we have a lot of locals that want to grow and they are having a hard time finding workers. This may be an opportunity for some of our locals to pick up some employees to grow with,” Stephen Kelly, director of planning and community development for Garrett County, said. “The economy right now here in Garrett is holding its own.”
The economy in Garrett County may very well “hold its own” and businesses will locate in the county. We hope that’s the case.
But make no bones about it — the loss of more than 170 jobs is a blow to the regional economy. It upends families and injects uncertainty into people’s lives. As long as the country’s economic woes continue, so will these types of corporate decisions. It’s all about the bottom line.
