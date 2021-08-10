The Maryland General Assembly will never be the same.
Just weeks after state Sen. George Edwards announced that he would not seek reelection upon the conclusion of the next legislative session, his colleague Del. Wendell Beitzel announced his own impending retirement from a lengthy public service career.
Beitzel currently is in his fourth term serving constituents in District 1A, which encompasses the whole of Garrett County and a large chunk of Allegany County.
Both men are Republicans, successful businessmen and residents of Garrett County. Each is also justifiably proud of the decades they have spent representing citizens locally and in Annapolis, where they have been forced to deal with a Democratic majority in the House of Delegates and the Senate, working on bills and voting on measures while maintaining politically red positions in a solidly blue state.
Although more Democrats make their homes in the most densely populated parts of the state than Republicans, and cast their votes accordingly, Beitzel has strived to act in the best interests of the preponderance of Grand Old Party members in far Western Maryland.
That’s what a representative form of government is all about — trying to legislatively reflect the beliefs and values of the people back home and stand up for them.
It will be a changing of the guard after their terms end in January 2023, with several other leaders already announcing their intention to seek Edwards’ position. Others no doubt soon will come forward in hopes of filling Beitzel’s seat as the next election cycle unfolds.
Whomever voters decide to send to the Statehouse to assume their posts, one thing is certain — they will have very large shoes to fill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.