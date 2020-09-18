Earlier this week, the American Lung Association placed Washington, D.C., in the top 10 metro areas in the U.S. that would reap the benefits from a gradual transition to electric vehicles by 2050.
The new report contends that the eventual conversion would save American lives and billions of dollars in health care costs.
“The Road to Clean Air” outlines the benefits of a move to electric cars, transit buses and trucks.
Poor air quality caused by transportation pollution contributes to a wide range of health issues. Many parts of the Washington area received failing grades for ozone smog in the Lung Association’s “State of the Air” review.
The organization is encouraging Washington residents to sign a petition urging support for electric vehicle usage across the country.
Automakers are producing electric cars and trucks with better batteries and increased driving range, making the vehicles more of a mainstream choice than a novelty. Charging stations are being installed at more and more locations, making it easier for owners. TV commercials tout Amazon’s pledge to put thousands of electric delivery trucks on the road.
In his 1992 book “Earth in the Balance,” former Vice President Al Gore took a radical environmental stance, saying internal combustion engines, which propel most cars and trucks, are an outdated technology and a “mortal threat.” The motors are a main source of carbon dioxide production, he emphasized, and asserted that they should be eliminated altogether. That seems highly unlikely, given the global reach of the oil industry and its vast holdings and profits.
The complete conversion to electric transportation would take a colossal effort, starting with cooperation from the automobile industry and legislation mandating the switch. A more realistic expectation is the continued refinement of electric vehicles, along with the increased production of hybrids and more fuel-efficient cars and trucks that run on gasoline and diesel fuel.
