Most of us frequently get unsolicited credit card applications in the mail and, if we have our wits about us promptly throw them out.
There is an exception, and you may be one of the 4 million or so people who gets a blue Visa card you ought to hang onto. Some of us have been tossing them because they thought it was junk mail.
Many people have been waiting for their economic stimulus checks to arrive, but are getting blue debit cards instead and (with a nod to Taggart, Slim Pickens’ character in “Blazing Saddles”) are wondering What in the Wide World of Sports is a-goin’ on here? I was expecting a check.
They are legitimate. Some people have been cutting these card into pieces and throwing them away. Don’t do that. You’ll be throwing away money.
The card comes unsolicited in a plain white envelope from Money Network Cardholder Services in Omaha, Nebraska, and is void of anything official-looking than a Treasury Department shield — which anyone with a decent computer can copy, paste and Photoshop.
It says “This prepaid debit card is being sent to you on behalf of the U.S. Treasury Department in place of a paper check.”
There also is the customary “legal-ese” about acknowledging Terms and Conditions and other things that most of us don’t read.
The cards are real, have the Visa logo and are issued by MetaBank. The Internal Revenue Service has authorized issuing of the card because it doesn’t have bank information for about 4 million Americans. That’s why they’re getting debit cards instead of a check. (See? The government doesn’t know everything about you, after all.)
These debit cards are good for about $1,200 per individual (up to $3,400 for a family of four) and have the same protection against fraud, loss and other errors as a regular debit card from any bank.
The payments were authorized by Congress as part of a $2 trillion economic stimulus package that it is hoped will prevent a recession. Not everyone is eligible for it, and some people will receive less than $1,200.
The IRS announced last week that you can use The Economic Impact Payment Card to:
• Make purchases online and at any retail location where Visa is accepted;
• Get cash from in-network ATMs;
• Transfer funds to your personal bank account; and
• Check your card balance online, by mobile app or by phone.
To activate the card, call 1-800-240-8100 to verify your identity and set your PIN. You also should sign the back of your card.
The IRS web page has two online tools that provide answers about Economic Impact Payments, including those involving the prepaid debit card and eligibility for payment.
• https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment will let you get your payment status, see your payment type and provide your bank account information (in certain limited payments). It shows the projected date when a direct deposit has been scheduled or date when the payment will be mailed by check or prepaid debit card.
• https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here helps taxpayers successfully submit basic information to receive Economic Impact Payments quickly. Don’t use it if you have filed a 2019 tax return. It will slow down the processing of your return and refund.
Keep both the card and the paper it comes on because it provides information you will find useful, including how to use it.
Not everyone found out the truth about these cards until after it was too late. We hope you’re not among them.
