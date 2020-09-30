Seasons have come and gone, as we’ve slogged through the COVID-19 pandemic; summer came and went, schooling was disrupted, went virtual, is now back in session and creeping ever closer to being in-person again in Western Maryland, even shorts and T-shirts are being exchanged for jeans and jackets.
Everything is changing, but as long as the pandemic hangs around, so too, it seems, should be wearing a mask.
It’s the latest addition to the “before you walk out the door” checklist: phone, keys, wallet — and mask. And according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, they’re probably here to stay for a while, even past when a vaccine becomes available, as it will still take time to distribute.
“The vaccine availability will go a giant step to controlling the infection, but you’re not going to completely eradicate it or eliminate it,” said Fauci last week. A vaccine being 100% effective is unusual and some may be skeptical of the vaccine and avoid getting a shot.
A research paper in the European Journal of Medical Research, published Aug. 12, found “only weak evidence for wearing a face mask as an efficient hygienic tool to prevent the spread of viral infection. However, the use of MNC (mouth and nose covering) seems to be linked to relevant protection during close contact scenarios by limiting pathogen-containing aerosol and liquid droplet dissemination.”
You’ll be hard pressed to find many people who enjoy wearing a mask. As much as 93% of communication is nonverbal, yet situations where they are the most effective, close quarters contact, are often situations when communication is necessary — while shopping, at work, etc.
But now they’re government mandated. Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania all have mandates requiring masks to be worn in public indoor places. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration expanded the mask mandate in late July to say “all Marylanders over the age of five are required to wear face coverings in the public spaces of all businesses across the state.”
In early July, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s administration instituted a requirement that a “face covering must be worn in all public indoor places when social distancing cannot be maintained.” Also in early July, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf mandated that “masks must be worn whenever anyone leaves home.” Wolf’s order is slightly more nuanced but that’s the gist.
Most area businesses are enforcing the mandates but some are not. That shouldn’t matter.
Mistrust of government is as American as apple pie. The Constitution was founded on it.
But there’s no debating that over 200,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. It’s the third-leading cause of death in America this year. As has been said, masks are there to protect others. If wearing one might offer the slightest chance to prevent an unnecessary death, then why not?
Most of us probably wear a seat belt, even though we don’t get in an accident every year.
In the end, we’re only human, we have a tendency to become complacent over time. Where we were wearing our masks everywhere outside the house, maybe we find ourselves forgetting it, or worse remembering it before we leave, and deciding we would rather take a chance than backtrack a few steps. What’s the harm not wearing it one time anyway?
But remember how habits are made, one time becomes two, becomes 10. And unlike a person, virus’ don’t become complacent. They’re master mutators, always on the hunt for a new host to infect. A virus’ very life depends on infection. It won’t quit, won’t take a day off, only continue to spread.
There’s a proven way to, at least, slow it, right over our noses and mouths. No, it’s not the perfect solution — but perfect is just a ready made excuse to avoid progress. Would we give in so easily to any other foe? So why not just wear a mask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.