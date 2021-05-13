People under the care of registered nurses, confined to a hospital bed or otherwise, learn firsthand their importance and quickly realize if they hadn’t already that the women and men who choose that noble profession are cut from the same cloth of benevolence, inner strength and commitment to wellness.
They have been called heroes, which is appropriate, and to say they are special is an understatement, with their education, training and expertise rightly magnified during the viral pandemic. Along with other essential workers like physicians, certified nurse practitioners, licensed practical nurses, therapists and certified nursing assistants, they have battled COVID-19 in the trenches, losing some patients but saving many others.
They work long shifts at all hours and face adversity to some degree every time they put on their scrubs and identification badge.
We know several nurses and have heard their stories of fortitude and forbearance. Although they never breached patient confidentially or code of ethics in relating certain situations, suffice it say it’s not a job for the fainthearted. One, a male nurse we admire, said there are shifts when he’s so busy there’s barely time for him to use the toilet between tasks.
They frequently interact and treat people who are not at their best, whether they are recovering from surgery or another medical procedure or after suffering a stroke, heart attack or other life-threatening condition. Emergency department nurses spring into action every time an ambulance arrives or the medevac helicopter lands with a trauma victim.
Many nurses have patients who are fighting for their lives after being diagnosed with a terminal illness. They dispense medicine — and healthy doses of support and compassion.
We are coming off an annual observance that began in 1993 after the American Nurses Association declared May 6-12 as the national week to celebrate nurses and the nursing profession. It concludes on May 12, International Nurses Day, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth. Considered the founder of modern nursing, Nightingale said, “Nursing is one of the fine arts: I had almost said ‘the finest of fine arts.’”
If healing is an art form, then recovery is proof of the artists’ talents. We are fortunate to have hundreds of dedicated nurses and other health care providers at the hospitals, clinics and practices in the Times-News readership area.
Decades ago, the founder of Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins University, Dr. William Osler, a Canadian doctor, opined, “The trained nurse has become one of the great blessings of humanity, taking a place beside the physician and the priest.”
Even more to the point is a quote from former President Barack Obama, who said, “America’s nurses are the beating heart of our medical system.”
Nursing is a career based upon service to the public and love of humankind. Other jobs come with higher salaries, but but few positions pay the dividends of personal satisfaction accrued from making a true difference in people’s lives.
