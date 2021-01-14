Ensuring the civil rights of all Americans should be a goal of every person who represents U.S. citizens, from the local government level to the highest offices in the land.
We have come a long way as a nation since the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. peacefully pushed with words and deeds to stop the blatant mistreatment of Blacks and other minorities — a noble effort for which he paid the ultimate price. His assassination snuffed out a bright light for justice, but galvanized people behind the premise that everyone really is equal in the eyes of God and the law and should be treated as such.
The struggle for equity continues, of course, as evidenced by the widespread unrest last year resulting from several high-profile cases of police brutality, including the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of the very people charged with keeping the populace safe.
Protesters marched in Cumberland and in other cities large and small, demanding accountability and changes in law enforcement procedures. Individuals who had never taken to the streets or carried signs did so in a show of solidarity. Some resorted to looting, arson and other criminal activity, which would have been sharply condemned by Rev. King if he were alive today.
People should not live in fear of being harmed or discriminated against because of their skin tone, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity.
Members of the Keyser City Council did their part last week when they voted to adopt a local fairness law, the 14th city in West Virginia to do so. The ordinances protect residents from discrimination in employment, housing and public spaces.
Keyser was the first municipality to adopt such a statute so far this year.
Councilman Harry “Billy” Meek gave the second reading of the ordinance during the livestreamed meeting. It was signed without further discussion from the mayor and other council members.
News of the action quickly drew praise from civil rights advocates.
“This is a huge win for the people of Keyser,” said Andrew Schneider, executive director of Fairness West Virginia, in a press release. “Keyser’s leaders stepped up tonight to protect their LGBTQ friends and neighbors, but more than that, they’re showing the world how accepting their community is.”
With a population of not quite 5,000 people, Keyser is the fifth city in the Eastern Panhandle of the Mountain State to adopt the protections, joining Charles Town, Harpers Ferry, Martinsburg and Shepherdstown.
Although many Americans seem unable to find common ground on matters of morality in regard to sexuality, or are unwilling to seek it, we should be able to agree at least that no one deserves to be denied a job, place to live or other basic needs for being the individuals that they are. Our shared humanity dictates that we must try.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.