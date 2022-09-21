Blight is a problem many small-and medium-sized cities face. Cities that are still alive, but have timbered from their industrial heights, have tarnished and dilapidated buildings dotted throughout that cause a sore spot for everyone involved.
These buildings depreciate home and building values and represent a roadblock in the way of progress. They can even hold municipal projects hostage and are expensive to demolish.
It can be tempting to become impatient with the slow procedure required to deal with a blighted property when one is in your backyard or next to your favorite haunt. But we would urge patience, it’s not like there’s a large pro-blight contingent stalling things.
Cumberland’s code enforcement officers have to follow a strict process of citations, tax sales and certificates and foreclosures required by law to take control and do something about a blighted property.
They must try to have a conversation with the owner and come to an agreement — which isn’t always easy as some owners are unavailable, live far away or are practically ghosts.
If conversation falls through, they must issue a notice of violation, get a citation signed by a judge and the right for an abatement. They can put a lien on the property but have to start the process over again from the citation.
All along the way, it costs the city money. If a property owner doesn’t pay taxes for three years, the property can be auctioned, but back taxes and various fines are still required to be paid.
There’s more to the process but that’s beside the point. The system is set up this way to ensure that governmental agencies don’t overstep their bounds and lean on a property owner that is on the up and up but owns a property the government wants to access.
That being the case, it causes a lot of hardship when a property is legitimately blighted. There needs to be a more mutually beneficial system.
The process could get faster and be better streamlined with changes to the law. It’s something we hope our representatives take into consideration.
The way the law is now, it prevents our city from meeting its full potential.
