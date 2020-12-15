Legislators who represent far Western Maryland, the good people of Garrett and Allegany counties, were justifiably upset and left seeking answers on the current rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations. Although the panhandle has led the state in virus cases in recent weeks, making national news, UPMC Western Maryland and Garrett Regional Medical Center were among 22 facilities that are not receiving doses from Pfizer in the first round of national distribution.
The snub adds insult to injury. It casts doubt on the soundness of judgment of the people on the state level leading the charge against the pandemic.
The idea, of course, is to immunize health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic and the lives of our people are at stake just as much as those in more heavily populated places. They deserve the newfound level of protection.
Sen. George Edwards and Dels. Wendell Beitzel, Jason Buckel and Mike McKay participated in a conference call Monday morning after seeking an explanation from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office. The conversation included Dennis Schrader, state secretary of health, and Jinlene Chan, deputy secretary, along with other senior health officials.
The delegation was told that although local hospitals missed out on the first Pfizer allocation, UPMC will receive 500 doses and Garrett Regional 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine as soon as it is available.
Allegany County Commission President Jake Shade said Friday that the Maryland Department of Health initially calculated there were approximately 150 frontline employees at UPMC Western Maryland instead of the actual 1,000 workers there.
Edwards said that “someone put the wrong number in the wrong place. They ought to know how many people work in the hospitals and nursing homes.”
Lawmakers emphasized the importance of prioritizing Allegany and Garrett counties in future allocations. “If something doesn’t add up we have asked them to contact us before any decisions are made,” Buckel said. “Somewhere someone made a mistake.”
We have also heard that Maryland is among nine states that plan to put prisoners in line ahead of the general public to receive shots.
Along with the Free State, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Delaware, Nebraska, North Carolina, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico have put convicts on the first of three tiers for vaccinations, along with health care workers, residents in long-term care facilities, fire personnel and police officers.
Phase two includes people over age 65, school personnel, individuals with more than one medical condition, and grocery store workers. Phase three is the general public.
Some may disagree, since criminals are put behind bars as a punishment or as a deterrent to others. The criminal justice system restricts their rights, however, and it becomes responsible for their care. Detention centers have been coronavirus hot spots, and inmates’ families rely on the governments that run them to ensure their well-being.
