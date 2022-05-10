The concept of doubling down is pretty colloquial by now. It originates from black jack, wherein a player doubles their bid, confident in their hand.
In Cumberland, and Western Maryland in general, there seems to be a doubling down on the region’s transportation-related attractions.
We like the kind of confidence organizations like the Allegany Museum and Western Maryland Scenic Railroad are showing in the region’s transportation-rich history.
The Allegany Museum recently opened a new exhibit — the Crossroads of America — which provides an in-depth overview of the city’s history as a “national transportation hub.” The first-floor display goes chronologically from the ancient tools of over 7,000 years ago, to the National Road and materials on board covered wagons, the Baltimore and Ohio railroads and features images of George Washington throughout his lifetime.
“What we seek to do here is to demonstrate the fact that America’s story is also Cumberland and Allegany County’s story, both in terms of transportation development, but also in terms of key events that took place here,” said Chris Logsdon, museum president.
The scenic railroad dedicated Maryland Thunder, the world’s largest operational Mallet steam engine, on Friday, calling it officially into service. Getting the steam locomotive on the tracks and running was an 8-year long process that could have fallen off the rails at any time. But, railroad officials continued the course and, in turn, firmly placed the region on the map as a train buff’s must visit.
Maryland Thunder will run the 16 miles of track from Cumberland to Frostburg as part of the railroad’s series of excursions.
Both the museum and the railroad will continue to bring tourism and the economic benefits from it, to local businesses and the community at large. The more enticing and numerous the attractions, the larger the gains.
Transportation is what once made Cumberland the second largest city in Maryland, and now it’s looking like it will be a driver of the region’s continued economic development.
