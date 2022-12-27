Sometimes it’s good to lean into what you do well and what makes you unique. Here in Western Maryland, we do outdoor activities and bluegrass festivals — among other things — pretty well, if we say so ourselves.
We’re always investing more in our bike paths, towpaths, rivers and recreation areas. The Great Allegheny Passage, Western Maryland Scenic Railroad and Deep Creek Lake bring in visitors from all over the region and country.
And with the recent announcement from Allegany College of Maryland and Del McCoury — the creator of DelFest — that the two have partnered to offer a one-year social media marketing certificate program, it seems we’ll be leaning even harder into the bluegrass side of things.
Students who excel in the course will have the opportunity to intern with DelFest and to parlay the experience into work in the music industry. The program is a rare opportunity to break into an industry where it’s hard to get a foot in the door, and knowing someone and having a portfolio is everything.
And what better festival to have in your portfolio than DelFest, one of the best bluegrass festivals in the country?
“This program is the only one like it in the entire state of Maryland,” Brandon Butler, owner of the consulting firm Pinnacle Strategies, said. “All the big (institutions) have programs similar, but they are teaching the philosophy of it but not the nuts and bolts. This is where you are looking at an industry-recognized credential with ACM to do this line of work so you can walk out ready for a job. It makes this (program) unique.”
It’s thanks to the commitment and investment in the community that the McCoury family and their partners have shown that any of this is possible. They continue to be a bright light of hope for the region’s future.
