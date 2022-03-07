Federal funds continue to wash through the country. This time, the funds in focus, $75,000 worth, come from the federal Appalachian Regional Commission, which awarded the monies to the Department of Commerce for Western Maryland — specifically Allegany and Garrett counties.
What for this time?
“Maryland was looking for a location that fostered outdoor manufacturing,” said Ashli Workman, Allegany County director of tourism. “A place where there is access to natural resources and outdoor recreation.”
And the state landed on us. We have ample mountains, rivers, streams and the C&O Canal and Great Allegheny Passage biking and walking paths. Outdoor recreation is kind of our thing — one of our things.
Allegany and Garrett counties make up 31% of the state’s acreage and house more than 148,000 acres of public land.
With trail systems aplenty, double-digit state parks and even three state forests, there is plenty of outdoor space to leverage toward economic and community development.
The project will include contributions of $25,000 from both counties and the Maryland Department of Commerce.
It comes as a result of a 2019 Maryland Outdoor Recreation Economic Commission report, which found the “outdoor recreation economy in Maryland already generates 109,000 direct jobs, $14 billion in consumer spending, $4.4 billion in wages and salaries, and $951 million in state and local tax revenue.”
If thought about for more than a brief second, there is not an inherent logic to the idea that outdoor materials be built in a location bursting with outdoor recreation. Just like winter jackets aren’t necessarily made in the Antarctic.
Not that we’re going to complain about the potential boost to the local business community and economy. Being seen as the state’s hub for all things outdoor recreation could very well be a cornerstone of the area’s future development.
Ideally, prospective businesses will make their kayaks, and boats and all-terrain vehicles here, but they will spread wide and be successful in any and every market that desires them.
We should own our strengths and lean into them. The mountains are our home and our home should be a hospitable one.
