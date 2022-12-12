A lot of ink is spilled and breath wasted debating the many ways in which the state of Maryland could use its resources to help alleviate the barriers residents of its farthest-flung counties face with little to show for it.
Here’s an easy solution and immediate fix the state could implement if officials want to help out its rural citizens — make sure every public high school has a driver education program that is state-funded.
The Maryland Department of Transportation mandates that new drivers complete a Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration approved drivers education course consisting of a minimum 30 hours of classroom instruction and six hours of behind the wheel instruction training. That’s just not feasible for many in Garrett County.
Many young prospective drivers in the state’s westernmost county face a heap of challenges to even get their license. Driver education is not offered in public schools, private lessons can be prohibitively expensive and while the internet is useful for eliminating a number of barriers, adequate access to it remains a problem.
Simply offering a testing site in the county would be a big improvement. The closest MVA testing site is in Cumberland.
Organizations have tried to alleviate the problem by offering scholarships that mostly cover the expenses of driver education classes, but more substantial and permanent action needs to be taken.
Cars — in media, culture and practice — represent freedom for many an American teen. Driving is nearly integral to the experience. The open road offers endless possibilities and outcomes.
West Virginia does not require new drivers to have drivers education but does offer it in its high schools. In Pennsylvania, drivers between the ages of 16 and 17 1/2 can get their license with a completed online driver’s course at their expense and one year of holding a learner’s permit with no accidents or convictions.
It shouldn’t need to be said, but this holds especially true in communities like our own, where work, school and activities are often spread out and the only reasonable way to travel is by personal vehicle.
How is an enterprising teen to get a job to earn the money to take the driver education course without a car to get to the job? It’s a snake eating its tail of a problem.
For those in Annapolis that profess to want to eliminate poverty all over the state, we say prove it by taking action on a pretty straightforward problem.
