It’s not a surprise that Cumberland lacks for housing, but that doesn’t stop it from being a problem. Across the country, houses put on the market evaporate like water in the desert, gobbled up by high-rolling bidders and, in recent years, investment firms seeking a sure return in uneven economic times.
The issue is multifaceted, but in Cumberland, one contributing symptom is just a lack of development and new houses being built. Employers interested in moving to the region have repeatedly pointed to the limited housing selection for the prospective workforce as a demerit.
Over 60% of the city’s housing stock predates 1939.
That’s why it’s good to see economic development officials taking it seriously and attempting to act. Cumberland does not want to compete with or edge out private housing development, but sometimes market forces aren’t going to move on their own and need a push from the public sector.
The decision to task the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. with turning the former Memorial Hospital site into a “micro-neighborhood” with around 200 residential units seems prudent.
The theory being, of course, that if the units are, as Matt Miller, executive director and president of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. said, “market rate” and come with enticing amenities, employers and people will want to move here.
Should the development work out, it can serve as a template for other cities of similar size and with similar space limitations for easing the housing crisis.
This is the positive outcome if everything goes as it should.
In Cumberland, we know that infrastructure projects can be slow-moving, sometimes at a snail’s pace. The last thing we want to see is a forever rotting site, half-built and full of potential.
We welcome outside-the-box attempts at solving our housing crisis.
