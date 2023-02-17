The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on housing across the United States, driving up prices and drying up supply. Buying a home became a bidding war, where first-time homeowners were pitted against mega-corporations.
In our community, we heard the stories early in the pandemic of the great flee from D.C. west to the outer reaches of Maryland. Telework grew in capability and acceptance.
It begs the question when you can work from home anywhere, why not live in nature or where it’s beautiful and less bustling?
Of course, for every upside, there’s a downside. Houses are bought up and apartments are rented faster than they can be built.
Suddenly, we had a problem. We needed more housing.
The development of the former Memorial Hospital site in South Cumberland into a $36 million, 250 rental unit complex should help some if it comes to fruition, which we hope it does.
The complex will be broken into two properties, each four levels high and housing 125 units. The ever-present concern of parking is solved by the location itself. The former hospital parking garage still exists and the developer plans to tie it into the construction.
“We are anxiously awaiting to see the true proposal. We hear up to 250 apartments and some townhouses, but we are really looking for the drawings and everything, that during this due diligence period, we hope you can come up with,” Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said of the proposed plans. “We believe it’s a perfect place for ... I wouldn’t call it high-density residential, but a wonderful location. We are looking forward to seeing what your real dream is for that property.”
It’s just a fact of life that if you want to develop economically, you need more people. And to have more people you need more housing.
We’re not advocating turning Cumberland into a metropolitan area, which would remove the charm that the Queen City offers, but being able to meet the needs of the future. And, the former hospital property offers one of the best views in the city.
