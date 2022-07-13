The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, Sunbury, Pennsylvania, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
Viable patient care is the obvious top priority for medical providers, but with nearly all medical records now being maintained in some online form, protecting patient’s data — including personal health information — is also very important.
Last month, a joint investigation by The Markup and Stat News showed many of the nation’s top hospitals’ websites were collecting “patients’ sensitive health information — including details about their medical conditions, prescriptions, and doctor’s appointments — and sending it to Facebook” without the patients’ consent. The Markup — a nonprofit newsroom that investigates how institutions are using technology — reviewed the websites of the nation’s top 100 hospitals following Newsweek’s recently released rankings.
The review showed that a third of them were using the tracker Meta Pixel, which according to the report would send “Facebook a packet of data whenever a person clicked a button to schedule a doctor’s appointment. The data is connected to an IP address — an identifier that’s like a computer’s mailing address and can generally be linked to a specific individual or household —creating an intimate receipt of the appointment request for Facebook.”
Both Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger offered reassurances that patient data was safe for visitors to their websites.
The social media giant is now facing a class-action suit that emerged after the Markup report was released.
Protecting patient data is a critical component of today’s medical profession. Far too often individuals are unaware of what information they are giving up when they click on a website, online lists they are unknowingly added to with a simple click.
After The Danville News requested information regarding the tracking tool, Geisinger officials somewhat acknowledged using the technology, just not on its patient portals.
“We take our patients’ privacy very seriously and thoroughly investigated our use of this technology, which confirmed that this tool is not used on any areas of Geisinger’s websites where protected health information passes through such as patient portals or direct scheduling pages,” Geisinger spokesman Mike McMullen said. “Furthermore, our patients can feel confident knowing that when we do use this technology, we take several steps to minimize the possibility of this type of information being collected or shared.”
According to Markup’s original report, after many of the hospitals which were using the tracking device were contacted by investigators, they removed the tool.
It is reassuring to know local hospitals continue to make patient privacy a focus. It must always remain that way with an aggressive approach to maintain privacy — always a target online — as more and more records continue to filter into the invisible cloud.
