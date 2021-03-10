Women’s History Month is much more than a 31-day celebration of accomplishments by females around the world over the years — there is a very long list — it’s also the perfect time to think about women who have helped shape the person you are today.
Regardless of country or language, it has been reported, “mama” or some form of mother is the first word a newborn utters. The baby depends on both parents and other family members, but the nurturing connection with Mom remains strong internationally. That’s not to say that infants don’t thrive in other relationships or family situations, but most of us have a mother who cared for us as children and still loves us unconditionally or did so until the day they drew their last breath.
Perhaps it’s your wife who encourages you and keeps you on an even keel in life, all the while dispensing emotionally healthy doses of devotion and support. Spouses are so much more than lovers — they are true partners in all aspects of life — sharing financial burdens and providing daily companionship.
Most of you probably have a favorite female teacher, who chose a career that pays considerably less than other professions requiring college degrees, because she wanted to make a real difference. Educators we know have received thanks from former students years after their graduation ceremonies for prodding them to succeed academically. Maybe your role model was or is a pastor, health care provider, police officer, firefighter, youth leader, coach or other mentor.
“You’ve come a long way, baby,” Virginia Slims cigarette advertisements assured in the late 1960s, and women certainly have made great strides to overcome inequality and the vestiges of socially sanctioned feelings of inferiority — from campaigning for and earning the right to vote a century ago to reaching greater personal independence and recognition far beyond the shadows cast by male counterparts.
With her inauguration, Vice President Kamala Harris fully realized the potential generated in 1984 when the late Geraldine Ferraro, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives, ran alongside Walter Mondale, himself a former vice president, on the Democratic Party ticket. They lost the election, but history was made and people started getting used to the idea of a woman sharing the ultimate seat of power with a man, or assuming the presidency should he die while in office. Not only was Ferraro a successful politician, she was also an attorney, author, diplomat and businesswoman.
Harris is our first female second-in-command and, since her mother was from India and her father hailed from Jamaica, she also is the first Asian-American and Black female vice president.
That’s the beauty of the United States — the daughter of immigrants, born and raised on American soil, can overcome adversity to thrive and rise to such a lofty height. All Americans should be proud of her, of her inner strength at the very least, even those who didn’t support her on Election Day.
Despite that major breakthrough, there is still disparity in the workplace, the so-called gender pay gap, with women earning less than men in many occupations. But the needle is moving in the right direction.
March is still young and there are weeks left to reflect upon the multitude of women’s achievements and metaphorical glass ceilings that are being broken. But there’s no time like the present to tell the women in your life how important they are to you.
