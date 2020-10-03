The presidential debates come around once every four years and are “eventized” and televised like the Olympics. Bright lights, big stars and multiple channels covering them. Even who the moderator will be becomes a story.
The debate on Tuesday, the first of three, took place in Cleveland and looked different from what we’ve seen in recent years past — with a limited audience — just two nominees and the moderator in a dark university auditorium. It was, any way you slice it, a bit of a messy affair. Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden talked over each other to no end, and Chris Wallace, the moderator, who coming in claimed to want to be invisible, ended up anything but.
On Wednesday, the debate commission said it would be changing the format of the next two presidential debates, including potentially making it so the microphones could be cut, should Biden or Trump break the rules. The second presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, and the third for Oct. 22 in Nashville.
Yet Tuesday’s ambiance offered a stark reminder of the times, more so than anything that was said, reflecting back at the viewer, if only in the occasional shot of the muted background, how life has changed in this country over the past six months. All of us are in the dark, unsure and uneasy, with the spotlight shown on a few who claim they will guide us along the right path.
Presidential debates as we know them — that is, televised — have always been to some degree, dog and pony shows. It would be nice to say “oh, remember the good old days, before television and ratings played such a factor in debates,” but presidential debates have always been treatises on optics — looking like a president and conducting oneself like a president.
The first presidential debate held Sept. 26, 1960, between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon, was televised and watched by about 74 million people. As the legend goes, Kennedy, who was relatively unknown at the time, showed up prepped and ready to charm the millions watching at home, while Nixon, who had been recently hospitalized, looked sweaty and ill.
Those who watched on television said Kennedy had won, while the few who tuned in on the radio thought Nixon had taken the night. Even then — like actions — looks spoke louder than words.
That’s not to say a slip of the tongue here or a hot mic there hasn’t played a part in sinking a presidential hopeful before. Look no further than 2004, when then Vermont governor and presidential hopeful Howard Dean screamed “Yahhhh” into a microphone after losing the Iowa Caucus to John Kerry. It’s since been said he had no shot to win anyway, but the scream, more than anything else, lives on.
The Daily Item of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, a CNHI newspaper, recently published a story on the presidential debates and spoke to Joe Navarro, an ex-FBI agent and body language expert, on what he will be looking for during them.
He noted that Trump uses the OK sign when he wants to emphasize a point and does a lip purse when contemplating. Biden lowers his voice when making a point, and when he’s showing displeasure, he said, “he tends to squint.”
Presidential debates are not so much won in the talking points the hopefuls say or in besting their opponent in a game of wily, wit and substantive policy, but in projecting to the screen and us at home, their image of what they think a president should look like.
The Daily Item story offered a quote by Dustin A. Greenwalt, an assistant debate coach at Penn State University: “Normally participants are trying to come to some kind of conclusion about something. Presidential debates are usually more about agenda setting and looking presidential.”
All of this was missing Tuesday night.
