To this day, the fate of the Library of Alexandria remains a topic of discussion and scholarly debate. It’s a fantastic mystery — when did it burn down and by whose hand?
But outside of the intrigue, is the lament at the vast and unknown amount of knowledge and history lost to the fire.
In a time long before the printing press, when books were painstakingly copied by hand, a library at the center of a grand civilization and trading hub was swept away in a dash, thousands of hours of delicate work and care was gone. Humanity was left with a hole in its history — at least, that’s what we tell ourselves.
On Saturday, some parts of the history of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind were burned in a blaze. The landmark 152-year-old administration building in Romney, West Virginia, was gutted by fire.
In an old civilization like those found across the ocean, 150 years is just the other day. In a young country like ours, it’s nothing short of an eternity. A magnificent piece of our region’s history was hit.
Federal and state investigators are in the process of sorting through what Jason Baltic, chief investigator of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, said is “a very complex investigation.”
History is defined by Oxford Languages as, “the study of past events, particularly in human affairs.”
We care about history because we care about people and the stories our predecessors told — specifically or through their actions and records — in how we came to the current moment.
Families tell tales of their ancestry that can verge on folktale. Cities and communities will tell the tales of how they were founded. For example, Frostburg is named for the land where Meshach Frost built a homestead. Savage River and the ridges on either side are named for John Savage, who mapped the area.
Take comfort in the knowledge that no students were on campus and no one was injured in the fire. Romney’s volunteer firefighters arrived on the scene with an understanding of the layout and, with other area companies, wrestled with the raging fire for 10 hours and managed to keep everyone safe.
As long as there are people, there will be life and a new history to tell. The faculty, staff and students of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind will pick up the pieces and continue on, and through them will the history of the school live on.
