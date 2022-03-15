St. Patrick’s Day is an old holiday, celebrated for more than 1,000 years in Ireland. It falls during Christian Lent and was a temporary break from the Lenten prohibitions on meat.
It’s named for Ireland’s patron saint, who is said to have brought Christianity to the island and explained the Holy Trinity using a three-leaf clover. In legend, he rid the island of snakes — snakes being a metaphor in the bible for devils, as there are no indigenous Irish snakes.
The American version, with the parades and green milkshakes, beers, clothes and even rivers, is a good bit younger. The historian Michael Francis believes residents of a Spanish garrison town in St. Augustine, Florida, paraded through the streets in the 1600s in honor of the saint. In 1762, Irish soldiers in the British army marched through Manhattan and subsequent March 17 parades followed. The practice was banned due to anti-Irish sentiments in 1803.
Irish Catholics flooded into the country following the potato crop famine in Ireland in 1845 and from there the practices we know today picked up. With the parades and green everything comes the phrase “luck of the Irish.”
The “luck” phrase supposedly comes from the mining boom when Irish and Irish-American settlers found success and fortune mining gold and silver. Tucked within the lines is the insinuation that it was only by sheer luck the Irish miners were successful. And then you have its ironic use — centuries of British occupation, a famine, the discrimination the early immigrants faced and more — all things that can be described as anything but luck.
How perfectly apt that this year the festive day of green and shamrocks falls on the opening of the round of 64 of March Madness, a day of pure chaos where Cinderella stories begin.
It’s an event where people who haven’t watched even a minute of college basketball and hardcore hoops heads alike fill out their brackets.
Whether participating for money or on a lark, everyone feels they have a chance to win their pool. Upsets and March Madness are practically synonymous.
This is due, of course, to the one-and-done nature of the tournament, where a hot shooting upstart can topple Goliath in a single game.
Either way St. Patrick’s Day turns out — your bracket is busted or your Final Four remains intact — it can be said you have “the luck of the Irish.”
