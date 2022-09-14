If only the government listened to its citizens more often, it would probably find that we are much faster to see the unintended consequences of policy.
At least that is certainly the case regarding the consolidation of the Cumberland Customer Service Mail Processing Center in 2014, which resulted in mail from Western Maryland going to the Baltimore Processing and Distribution Center for processing.
Almost since the day the city’s processing center was closed mail delivery has been an issue for the region. It seemed to be common sense that mail should not have to travel the length of the state just to go across town.
More to the point, it seemed wasteful to ship the mail 140 miles both ways when a processing center in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is 76 miles closer.
But Cumberland’s center was closed because it would save the postal service money — $8 million, to be exact.
We suffered for efficiency’s sake and yet efficiency never came.
But know we’re somewhat vindicated in our inherent knowledge. The Inspector General’s Office performed a study at the behest of U.S. Rep. David Trone and found what everyone has already known — mail delivery in Western Maryland is inefficient and has been since the consolidation.
The most remarkable part of the report is the little study the inspector general’s office conducted, in which it mailed 50 pieces of mail to a post office box in Western Maryland — about 18% of it wasn’t delivered properly. Six pieces of mail weren’t delivered or returned at all.
If someone were to extrapolate that out to the region as a whole, it’s a staggering amount of mail to be just lost. It doesn’t make you feel very comfortable about putting anything important like a rent check through the mail.
Let’s hope the postal service listens and moves its processing of local mail to a more efficient location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.