Dr. Sean McCagh has been lauded as a pillar of the community, humanitarian and an all-around great guy.
We knew him more professionally than personally, but can vouch for his friendly demeanor, easygoing nature and devotion to causes near and dear to his heart.
He touched countless lives through his medical practice and no doubt saved lives through the early detection and treatment of skin cancers. It seems like everyone knew him.
Residents honored his memory over the weekend by participating in an event that was synonymous with his name, although slightly rebranded because of the time of the year — the Ghouley Hooley Plunge.
A large crowd of participants took turns splashing into Lake Habeeb at Rocky Gap State Park Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics of Allegany County and other organizations that assist developmentally disabled people.
The event normally was held in March with a St. Patrick’s Day theme, but concerns over the spread of COVID-19 caused organizers to postpone it until closer to Halloween this time around. It was the 18th year for the fundraiser, with donations closing in on the $110,000 mark at the conclusion, with many of the contributions made in the good doctor’s memory.
All told, more than $1.8 million has been donated and distributed since the Plunge began.
McCagh died Jan. 31 from complications from COVID-19. He was only 60. Since his untimely demise his widow, Terri, has advocated strongly for vaccinations against the illness, recording public service announcements for radio broadcast.
Most people hope to be fondly remembered in some way for their time spent on Earth. The doctor has been and will always continue to be held in the highest regard.
