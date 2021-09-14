The annual Dog Splash, held each summer after the Frostburg Community Pool ceases regular hours of operation for the season, continues to gain in popularity.
Award-winning Times-News photographer Ken Nolan captured images at the post Labor-Day event Sunday and said it was the largest crowd he has seen there while on assignment.
Pet owners make a donation for admission, with the proceeds going to maintain and improve the Frostburg Dog Park, a perfectly fitting arrangement.
Pictures taken by Nolan showed that a good time was indeed had by all who attended, with the happy humans tossing all manner of balls and dog toys into the water to be fetched.
We can’t help but wonder why Cumberland, with its magnificent Constitution Park Pool, couldn’t have something similar.
Finding enough lifeguards could pose a problem, since most of them are high school or college students who are back in class. The Dog Splash in the Mountain City is held on Saturday and Sunday, but perhaps Cumberland could start with one day at first to see how it goes.
In Frostburg, canine handlers must be at least 18 years old and bring no more than three dogs.
They also must supply proof of a current rabies vaccine for each pet, in the form of a valid tag or a receipt for the shot from a veterinarian’s office.
Organizers would have to coordinate dates so one fluid frolic does not detract from the other.
Queen City officials have repeatedly said they want to do more to draw residents to Constitution Park and its recreational amenities.
A Cumberland Canine Cool-off, Dandy Doggie Dip or Park Pooch Plunge certainly has the potential to do just that.
