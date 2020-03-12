The special tax paid by downtown property owners has been universally despised for some years, and the main reason it was imposed is no longer applicable. (See: “Officials discuss adding new downtown manager,” March 11 Times-News, Page 1A.)
It was established in 1977 to cover a $1 million bond issue used to convert Baltimore Street into a pedestrian mall, but that was paid off in 2013. The time has come to get rid of it.
Although the tax has brought in as much as $230,000 a year, revenue has been decreasing and it will generate about $184,000 this fiscal year. Some people have paid as much as $15,000 a year, based on the assessed value of their real estate, and they pay it in addition to their regular city, county and state taxes.
Although it is commonly referred to as “the mall tax,” it is levied on some who don’t even own property on the mall but are on side streets. The district is bordered by Interstate 68, Queen City Drive, Bedford Street and Wills Creek.
During a discussion of the tax in 2013, Downtown Development Commission chairwoman Sandy Saville said “Most of the people who live in the special taxing district don’t know what it is or why they are paying the tax.”
Although the bond issue has been paid off, the tax revenue goes to other uses.
It funds the Downtown Development Commission (the future of which also is being debated), snow removal (not including streets), marketing and the promoting and conducting of special events. It also pays salaries of the downtown managers and maintenance workers.
Saville said last month that if the tax is discontinued, the DDC would have to pay for these things, but there would be no money available and no one to do the work.
Cumberland plans to spend $9.4 million to renovate the downtown mall, tearing up the bricks that have been its hallmark for 40 years to reopen Baltimore Street to traffic and redesign the corridor — undoing what had been done at a cost of $1 million.
The idea is to revitalize the downtown by attracting new businesses and patrons, but that was the original aim of creating a pedestrian mall four decades ago. The DDC was created at that time and put in charge of the mall.
The mall tax has been an impediment to attracting new business, as Cumberland Economic Development Corp. executive director Paul Kelly pointed out at a meeting of CEDC officials and the mayor and City Council.
“If you include that (mall) tax with the other taxes, (the downtown) is one of the highest taxed geographic areas in all of the state,” he said.
He also said that not only is the mall tax obsolete, “the DDC itself is also now obsolete in terms of its purpose, being command of the pedestrian mall.”
Kelly said the city should hire a downtown manager. Downtown manager Mikayla Dodge and volunteer coordinator Dave Love both left last year and, as Saville said, someone has to do the work.
The high cost of doing business in a particular area — which includes high taxes as well as high rent or mortgage and high employee-associated costs — is recognized as a deterrent to attracting business. The mall tax has thus been counterproductive for years, and having the state minimum wage increased to $15 an hour in the next few years won’t help any.
However, if the mall tax is eliminated, another way will have to be found to fund maintenance of the downtown and management and promotion of its activities.
A good downtown manager should be hired. As we have said before, former downtown mall manager Ed Mullaney came up with a number of fine ideas and figured out how to make them work. But he retired in 2013, the same year the mall bond was paid off.
Kelly said the new manager should be “one sophisticated, well-qualified person with lots of experience who could manage that place and coordinate activities in that place,” someone who would take “their marching orders” from the mayor and City Council as to what they want to happen downtown.
That translates to means “Find somebody who can figure out how to make it work.”
Merely remodeling the downtown won’t attract new business. Find out what’s keeping new businesses away (or making existing businesses think about moving, as a 2018 Allegany County Chamber of Commerce survey indicated 41% of them were doing) and eliminate those factors.
The mall tax certainly is one of them, so get rid of it and figure out other ways to pay for maintenance and promotion.
And hire a downtown manager who knows how to do the job, rather than someone who has lots of enthusiasm and big ideas, but no idea of how to make them work and — especially — don’t appoint a committee of prominent citizens to do it.
We’ve had enough of that around here.
