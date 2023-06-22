A ship with a hole in the hull will take on water, regardless of who wears the captain’s hat.
According to a recent report from the Washington Post, Maryland 529, the state’s college savings agency, may be one of those ships taking on water, cycling through captains.
Of course, it’s also entirely possible it just hasn’t found the right captain yet.
What’s clear is that Maryland 529 is a mess. Last year, the college tuition savings agency claimed to have committed a calculation error that led to it suspending earnings on 31,000 prepaid accounts. This put families across the state in limbo, not knowing if the money they thought was available for college even exists.
This boo-boo prompted Gov. Wes Moore and lawmakers to transfer control of the agency to Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis earlier this year.
According to The Post, families enrolled in the program, which allows for the future purchase of tuition credits when the account is opened, are saying Davis’ tenure has been, so far, more of the same — frustration, confusion and obscurity.
A 2019 state audit found, according to The Post, that Maryland 529 invested the money it received from families but distributed earnings inequitably for years. People who rolled over the funds in their prepaid trust into a traditional 529 received higher earnings than those who took distributions through the minimum benefit option in the trust.
Davis, for his part, has said it’s a matter of information processing and that it’s going to take time to process the whole mess.
“I know people are anxiously awaiting the interest rate and their ability to access their money,” Davis said to The Post. “And we want to do that as quickly as possible, but the one thing that trumps speed is accuracy and we’re trying to be as accurate as possible.”
Often, the No. 1 thing we as the public ask for from our government and politicians is transparency — they are supposedly doing the people’s business, after all. This case is no different.
Davis should put it all out there and let the families stuck in this odyssey know exactly what is happening with their accounts and why. It’s their money and their families’ futures are on the line.
