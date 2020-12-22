Parents with adult children attending college or have already earned a degree can attest to the financial burden carried by these young people or themselves, depending on the way tuition and other expenses are or were paid.
It’s been said that a bachelor’s degree is to young Americans today what a high school diploma was in the 1970s or ’80s. A college graduate we know said, “A bachelor’s degree might get you an interview, but a master’s degree will get you a job.” College is not for everyone and there are many rewarding and lucrative careers that don’t require a sheepskin, but the acquisition of higher education and its official documentation has certainly taken on greater importance.
But all that learning comes at a steep cost. Since 2012, student loans reportedly have had the highest delinquency rate of any form of consumer debt. Even students who have been awarded academic and need-based scholarships acquire debt for books and living expenses.
While borrowers in California and Oregon have average arrears above $35,000, those in the South and East Coast states have even heavier debt loads, with Maryland at the top of the chart. The Free State has the highest average amount per borrower.
In an effort to pinpoint where students have been most affected, researchers at Smartest Dollar ranked states based on the average student loan debt per person using data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Consumer Credit Panel.
Researchers used 2019 data, since reporting changes in 2020 stemming from COVID-19 forbearance programs resulted in substantial drops in delinquency rates that were not the result of people paying off their loans.
The analysis found that prior to the forbearance effort, student loan debt in Maryland totaled $36.4 billion. The average student loan debt balance in Maryland was $41,000 per borrower.
While a large share of student loans are in forbearance because of COVID-19 aid programs, young people could be financially squeezed when the aid programs conclude, depending on how quickly the economy rebounds and robust hiring resumes.
Although the payment postponement programs temporarily are keeping a lid on the percentage of delinquencies, the trend in the long term indicates that debt has been steadily on the rise.
To wit, since 2005, while total household debt rose 56%, student loan debt grew by more than 330% — reaching a whopping $1.5 trillion in the third quarter of 2019.
Aside from mortgages, student loans are now the largest source of consumer debt, accounting for 35% of non-mortgage household debt.
How the incoming Biden administration addresses the student loan crisis will be crucial for many degree holders trying to make ends meet as they build a life for themselves.
