The following editorial appeared in The Register-Herald, Beckley, West Virginia, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
Are facemasks helpful in slowing the spread of the coronavirus in school settings? At preventing outbreaks? At keeping children safe? Well, you can argue all around that proposition from any side you choose, but a handful of studies, lacking deep and rigorous study, do not come to any definitive conclusion.
We are, in effect, left to consider and lean on common sense and logic.
What cannot be ignored in this debate — whether to require students to wear masks or not — is the double standard of lawmakers who are calling for an end to mask mandates by issuing a mandate themselves.
Yes, the irony is thick among our elected leaders who, in this case and others this legislative session, are showing autocratic tendencies, attempting to usurp powers given to school boards, county commissions and city councils, by the will and vote of the people, so that they might micromanage local affairs from afar, imposing their will and their politics upon those who may disagree and who rightfully resist their intrusion.
They need to stop with this latest piece of nonsense.
Lord knows there is much to fix in this state to keep our elected representatives gainfully employed in Charleston without having to fashion separate dramas from whole cloth. But here we are in the midst of multiple crises — a lack of reliable broadband, too many homes without potable water and sewer service, a drug overdose death rate that continues to lead the nation, educational attainment that’s falling well short of the mark, a workforce participation rate that lags all other states and a deflating outmigration of our best and brightest — regarding a bill called the “Parent and Student Health Rights Act” sponsored by our very own Jordan Maynor, R-Raleigh.
As stated, there are mask efficacy studies ripe for the picking depending on which side of the argument you stand, but nothing conclusive.
“Universal masking in schools can save lives,” two Duke University pediatrics professors wrote in an Op-Ed in the New York Times late last summer.
The professors cited their own work of tracking students at multiple schools in North Carolina, showing that the spread of the highly infectious disease was limited in a number of districts where universal masking was required. That evidence — along with outbreaks among children in settings where masking was not widespread — was, at the time, compelling. Masks seemed to work. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention jumped on board, citing its own studies.
But this sort of research could not prove that masking made the difference. That’s because, as experts have pointed out, it did not compare schools with masking requirements to those without them.
In a separate CDC study, 169 schools in Georgia were tracked. It was found that schools with student mask requirements had a 21 percent lower Covid rate than schools without mandates.
Still, the schools had so many different contributing conditions — open windows and fresh-air ventilation to name two — that the mask intervention was judged to have contributed only a marginal benefit if any at all.
More recently, the United Kingdom government admitted earlier this month, after a fairly extensive study this past fall, that the evidence for using masks in schools to reduce spread of Covid was “not conclusive.”
So, yes, mixed results to say the least.
In such cases we are left to lean on common sense and basic logic behind the science of masking as we believe school boards across the state have done in these terribly disruptive times.
It’s not like there aren’t issues begging for attention. Our legislators should do their jobs as well as our school board members are doing theirs.
