Fire companies, rescue squads and other nonprofit organizations in the region are having a difficult time finding enough volunteers to cover the bases.
A recent front page story by CTN reporter Jeffrey Alderton examined the venerable LaVale Volunteer Rescue Squad and the lack of trained personnel available or willing to assist in its operation. Paid paramedics and emergency medical technicians employed by the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services staff the facility on National Highway and handle almost all of the ambulance calls these days.
How did we arrive at this situation, you might ask.
Heraclitus of Ephesus, an Ancient Greek philosopher, is credited with saying that the only constant in life is change. It seems the national dearth of volunteers is in direct correlation to shifts in people’s lifestyles and priorities. Folks are busier than ever, even in the midst of a global pandemic. Plus, young people today generally are not as likely to join civic organizations or assume a role that carries with it an obligatory sacrifice of time.
Community fire departments were founded when the towns surrounding Cumberland were booming. Men who worked at large factories such as Kelly-Springfield Tire Co., Celanese, Pittsburgh Plate Glass and the Luke paper mill made good money with predictable schedules. Most women didn’t work outside the home, allowing their husbands to serve as volunteers in their spare time since they weren’t needed for child care, grocery shopping, meal preparation and other duties. Some fire departments had adjoining bars where they could drink a few beers with their neighbors.
In the 1950s and ’60s, men enjoyed a certain status based on the organizations to which they belonged. It was not uncommon for a fellow to be a member of several social or fraternal groups in addition to responding to fires and other incidents on a volunteer basis.
The economy has changed drastically over the years, with more and more women joining men in the work force. With both adults in a household laboring to make ends meet, males are helping out more with children and household chores. The so-called gig economy has resulted in people working several part-time jobs at all hours — an employment balancing act.
The most common reason given for not volunteering is lack of free time or that the schedules and commitments are too inflexible. People who volunteer can eventually feel trapped by the responsibility, leading to burnout.
Before the advent of the 911 emergency response system and fire companies establishing rescue squads, funeral directors and other private entities rushed to accident scenes and answered residential medical calls. Some volunteer fire departments have always had ambulances in their fleets.
A decline in the number of volunteers needed to staff the volunteer fire and EMS companies led to the creation of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services in 2007 — to supplement the volunteer force, not replace it.
In addition to LaVale, the county currently assists with staffing at Flintstone, District 16, Corriganville, Cresaptown, Mount Savage and Tri-Towns EMS.
Some companies have continued to thrive, dependent on a core group of volunteers that turns out to run calls and conduct fundraisers.
It’s not simple or easy to serve. Extensive training is necessary, rightly so, with people’s lives at stake. Recertification is regularly required.
The cost of the county’s paid emergency response system has soared from $810,000 annually to a current budget of $4.3 million.
That figure will continue to rise unless a good many more unselfish citizens agree to step forward. People talk of making a difference. Volunteerism certainly does just that.
