Maryland’s Board of Election Supervisors is expected to decide Thursday how the state’s primary election should be conducted — in person, by mail or possibly both — and make that recommendation to Gov. Larry Hogan, who will decide.
Hogan already has postponed the primary from April 28 to June 2 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The General Assembly’s House and Senate leaders want voters to have the option of casting their ballots in person. (See: “Top Maryland lawmakers ...,” April 1 Times-News, Page 6A.)
How would this match up with Hogan’s stay-at-home directive? Poll workers and voters surely will constitute gatherings of more than 10 people, and it will be challenging to keep them 6 feet apart.
Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci posted on Twitter that the governor will review a request from Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones to preserve in-person voting.
Ricci wrote, “The governor is committed to conducting the primary election in a way that protects public health and preserves the integrity of the democratic process.”
(A recent poll conducted by MarylandReporter.com indicated that 84% of the 870 Marylanders surveyed agree with the actions Hogan has taken with regard to coronavirus. Only 9% disagree and 7% are unsure.)
Last week, the state elections board ordered a plan be drafted that would include no in-person voting as a means of protecting voters and poll workers from the coronavirus.
In a letter to the governor, Ferguson and Jones said voting is just as essential as allowing some businesses to remain open.
We would agree that voting is essential to keeping democracy open.
Last month, Common Cause Maryland, the League of Women Voters of Maryland, Maryland PIRG (Public Interest Research Group) and ACLU of Maryland asked the elections board to establish a limited number of voting centers for the primary.
Their concern is that minority, transient, younger and low-income voters are less-likely to vote by mail. Many college students had to relocate after their campuses were closed, and they could be affected.
Having mail-only voting also might preclude same-day registration, which now is available in Maryland. It also would prevent the assisting of those who need help in voting or had troubles obtaining an absentee ballot.
Voting by mail already is an option for any registered Maryland voter. Those who vote by absentee ballot can either mail it (postmarked on or before election day) or hand-deliver it (by 8 p.m. on election day).
Maryland is one of several states and Puerto Rico that postponed their primary elections because of the coronavirus pandemic. West Virginia’s primary has been delayed from May 12 to June 9.
New York’s primary was moved from April 28 to June 23. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said “I don’t think it’s wise to be bringing a lot of people to one location to vote,” echoing the concerns of Hogan and other governors and state officials.
A few states regularly conduct all elections by mail, and other states allow certain smaller elections to be held by mail.
Maryland has in the past rejected efforts to established statewide vote-by-mail only.
At a time when some cities and states are issuing and enforcing stay-at-home and social-distancing orders, it would seem counterproductive to allow in-person voting, for which long lines and crowds sometimes gather.
But we continue to allow people to go to supermarkets (some of which have put yellow social-distancing lines on the floor at checkout lines) and other places.
Emily Scarr, director of Maryland PIRG, said, “If we can keep our liquor stores open, we should be able to keep our democracy open as well.”
That’s a good point, but liquor stores don’t generally attract the same crowds that have sometimes been found in polling places.
Jones and Ferguson made some recommendations to Hogan that he should consider. They include, but are not limited to:
• Allowing ballots to be dropped off on election day until midnight at secure, handicapped-accessible locations across the state;
• Advertising to encourage voters to fill out and return their ballots;
• Communicating deadlines to voters and potential voters by email, text and phone calls;
• Allowing disabled voters to vote in-person on election day, as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act;
• Allowing delivery of online absentee ballot applications up to the day of the election;
• Extending voter registration deadlines to one week prior to the election.
We should be able to figure out how to do this ... especially because the possibility exists that we may have to do it again in November.
Information on absentee voting in Maryland is available at https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html.
