Who knew when Gov. Larry Hogan signed Senate Bill 291 in May that it would be responsible for such an upheaval in Maryland’s westernmost county.
The bill included $4.7 million for trail development and $700,000 in grant funding for the Garrett County Board of Commissioners to make various improvements “at Sang Run State Park at Youghiogheny River Trail Section 2 from Swallow Falls to Sang Run, including maintenance and repair projects.”
Of course, the Youghiogheny River is Maryland’s only designated wild river, free from the imposition of modernity and human development. This money would affect that wildness — to a degree; how much is arguable, and one of the cruxes of the issue.
It’s a complex situation where the competing interests are vastly out of step with one another.
It seems as though a fundamental issue is that the two sides are not really bandying the same ball — not even playing on the same court.
Those against the trail expansion around the river are just that, against the expansion or creation of said trails in the wild sections.
Meanwhile, Sen. George Edwards and Del. Wendell Beitzel are seemingly concerned with proving their innocence on the matter of how the money came to be allocated to the project and the legitimacy of using money to develop the trails.
“I didn’t ask them for anything,” said Edwards. “(Dist. 30 State Sen. Sarah Elfreth) came to me one day and said, ‘Do you support $4 million to go to the trail?’. ... I’m not going to turn down $4 million to do something in Garrett County.”
Who asked for the allocation and whether the trails should be developed are separate unsettled affairs.
When in doubt about what to do with the situation regarding building the trails themselves, resort to a simple and effective solution — democracy.
Put the question to a vote. It doesn’t have to be formal and on the ballot in November. It can be in the room at one of these public meetings.
From there, the local officials should take heed of the participation and their voiced opinion and proceed accordingly. After all, isn’t that what they were elected to do, be representative of the wills and wants of their electorate?
