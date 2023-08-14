It will be a long time before the wounds inflicted on the region by the loss of 700 jobs associated with the 2019 closure of the Verso Corp. paper mill in Luke completely heal. We may not see a complete recovery in our lifetime.
But for a wound to begin to heal, you have to clean it out. And finally, it seems like that festering wound will find some relief.
The Times-News ran a front page story Saturday on the town of Luke being notified that a company has been hired to clean up to 55 acres of the 168-acre paper mill site, removing structures and edifices that could hinder redevelopment.
“We are hoping someone new will come into the site, but we also realize that in order for someone to move in, certain things have to be removed so it can be repurposed,” Ed Clemons Jr., Luke mayor, said. “They are not the ones that would construct anything but they will be the ones to remove things that would be a hindrance so the site can be redeveloped.”
Parts of the mill will necessarily remain, including the warehouse and administrative, engineering and paper machine buildings.
The worst offenders in the metaphorical wound will be the toxins associated with the papermaking process. There are likely to be many, considering, according to a 2016 Times-News story, Verso Corp. was fined by the Maryland Department of Environment for a 10,000-gallon synthetic latex spill, and in 2019, black liquor, a byproduct of the papermaking process, was found to have leaked into the Potomac River.
We know the environmental impact of the site work will be large and needs to be handled with care.
“The town is working with the applicant (Port River West LLC) to ensure all laws and environmental concerns are addressed,” Clemons said.
The region is ready to begin the healing process, and redeveloping the site is a big first step in the process.
