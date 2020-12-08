Racists and others who doubt the importance or question the contributions of Black people and other minorities need look no further than the branches of the esteemed U.S. Armed Forces for a reality check.
While most residents of the Cumberland region are white, America’s military strongly reflects diversity among its ranks, with 43% of personnel currently represented by minorities. Like the rest of the airmen, Marines, sailors and soldiers, those non-white men and women wear the uniform voluntarily — and proudly.
The military is a reliable source of training, employment and benefits, but serving our nation in that manner is far from easy. Some of these patriots may return to their loved ones in a flag-draped coffin. Bullets and explosives don’t discriminate or judge.
For individuals who can survive the rigors of basic training, enlistment in the armed forces offers advancement in specialized fields, often leading to a rewarding career. The military offers generous pension benefits, allowing members to retire after 20 years of service with 50% of their final salary for the rest of their lives. Payments are also adjusted for inflation.
Others are ready for a change of pace after fulfilling their duty contracts and look for work as civilians. In an effort to meet that need, the Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary, a subsidiary of Bradley-Morris Inc., the country’s largest military-focused recruiting firm, hosted a Transitioning Army and Army Spouse Global Virtual Career Fair yesterday. The free online event was open to all U.S. Army service members and military spouses.
“We’ve seen a ripple effect over the past few years of organizations across the country prioritizing diversity and veteran hiring because they see the value of bringing this type of talent to shape the future of their organization,” said Tim Best, RecruitMilitary CEO and former U.S. Army special operations attack helicopter pilot. “Companies realize that having their employees and leaders be representative of our nation’s wonderfully diverse population is critical to their success. And, they’ve discovered they can find that diversity, along with unmatched tangible skills and intangible attributes in the veteran population. Military-trained job seekers are an unmatched asset to any employer seeking diversity and hiring solutions with the most highly skilled and qualified workers in the country.”
They certainly are regimented, reliable and loyal.
Besides maintaining the U.S. national defense as infantrymen or fighter pilots, many service members work in occupations also found in the civilian workplace, such as doctors, nurses, police officers and lawyers. They participate in or support military operations, such as combat or training operations, or humanitarian or disaster relief. Others operate, maintain and repair equipment or have technical and support responsibilities.
Enlisted personnel make up about 82 percent of the armed forces and the remaining 18 percent are officers, one of whom, retired four-star Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin, is President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for secretary of defense. If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon.
The United States wouldn’t be the global superpower and bastion of freedom it is today without Blacks, Hispanics, Indians, Asians and other non-white people. Although the Revolutionary War began with skirmishes between British troops and colonial militiamen in Lexington and Concord in April 1775, Crispus Attucks became the first casualty of the conflict in 1770 when he was shot and killed during a confrontation that became known as the Boston Massacre.
Ironically, the first person to die for America’s freedom, the first of hundreds of thousands of brave souls to do so, was a man of color.
