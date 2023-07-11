We’re almost two weeks into recreational cannabis being legal in Maryland and it’s already looking like it’s going to be big business and a big boost to regional economies.
The Maryland Cannabis Administration reported that purchases of medical and recreational cannabis totaled $10.4 million over the recent Independence Day holiday.
And, the two Cumberland-based cannabis dispensaries also reported strong sales.
“Well before we opened the doors on Saturday, the crowds of people began to arrive and line up as well as the cars for drive-thru,” Susan Valois, Grow West president, said. “It was such a historic moment for them to come and be able to make their first legal purchase of product.”
That’s a pretty little penny to take in over the course of just a handful of days. And with the 9% sales tax levied on all sales, quite a lot of money will be going into state and local economies.
An important part of that influx of money is that, according to Chantelle Elsner, senior vice president of commercial operations for TerrAscend, parent company of The Apothecarium Dispensary of Cumberland, 60% of the customer base was from out-of-state.
That’s not surprising given our proximity to both West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
That money will help the community and will also increase jobs at places like Grow West and The Apothecarium Dispensary of Cumberland, but in general, too.
The 16 states that permit recreational marijuana use have collectively generated more than $15 billion in tax revenue from 2014 to 2022, a report published in May by the Marijuana Policy Project found.
It’s the kind of situation where no matter how you feel about whether or not cannabis should be sold for recreational use, there is no denying that the legalization will add a good chunk of change to Maryland’s tax revenue. There will be more money in the pool to fund state programs and municipalities.
So far, the leafy green is flowing in a number of ways.
