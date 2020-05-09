An old saying goes like this, and we have yet to find anyone who disagrees with it:
“If Mama ain’t happy, ain’t NOBODY happy. If Mama’s happy, EVERYBODY’s happy.”
Sunday is Mother’s Day.
Happy Mother’s Day, Mama. We wish the circumstances were better, and that your family or someone you love could take you out for a really good (and if possible, really expensive) dinner that consists of everything you love to eat.
And a bottle of champagne or wine, if you like.
That’s not likely to happen, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and we hope that you and those you love are well and stay that way.
A friend of ours wasn’t going out much anyway, even before this started. That’s because she mostly stays home and takes care of her mother, who is elderly and not in very good health.
Before all this started, she said she was thinking about organizing a support group for caregivers, people who are doing what she’s doing.
We haven’t asked to see how she’s getting along with this, but the last time we talked to her she said she and her mom are getting along fine, as long as they have their ice cream and chocolate-chip cookies.
Another mother-and-daughter combo we know are each other’s best friends. They help each other whenever the need and opportunity arises, and they go for walks in the evenings.
Ideally, this is the day Mom gets to sleep late and is served brunch in bed. Dad and the kids fix it (as best they can) and bring it to her, then clean up whatever mess they made in the kitchen so Mom doesn’t have to do it.
Flowers will make an appearance, maybe accompanied by a little box from the jewelry store. Later, the family will dress up and go for dinner at a restaurant Dad might say he couldn’t afford the other 364 days of the year.
We said “ideally.” That’s how it happens on TV and in the comic strips and plenty of places in real life — but not everywhere.
Mom isn’t always so lucky. Her main concern might simply be keeping her children alive for another day. That’s true even in this country.
And what’s going on today isn’t ideal — even for people who are well off.
A friend of ours told us about the day he was in his classroom listening to his teacher — who he said was one of the most beautiful women he’d ever seen — when one of the most handsome men he ever saw walked in, wearing a U.S. Army uniform.
The soldier was his teacher’s husband, a wounded warrior who had just returned from World War II.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen two people more overjoyed than they were. The war was over and he had just gotten home and surprised her. I’ve never forgotten that,” our friend said.
Years later, the beautiful teacher lay comatose and dying in a hospital room.
The process took several days, and her husband had no false hopes.
He had been a soldier and was more familiar with death than anyone should be, and he had given his wife — the mother of his children — the most loving care a person could receive.
The old soldier also was a friend of ours, and he told us about his beloved wife’s last days.
“My son and daughter went in different directions after school,” he said. “They still loved each other, but had grown apart. I sat in their mother’s room, watching as they sat beside her bed, and saw all that change. I didn’t say anything, but just watched and listened.
“By the time she passed away, they had become brother and sister once more. That was her last gift to them, as their mother.”
Mothers never really stop being mothers. They cared for us when we were young, weak and helpless, so we do the best we can when the roles are reversed and it falls to us to take care for them.
We subscribe to the old Jewish proverb that says, “God could not be everywhere all of the time. Therefore, he made mothers.”
God thereby demonstrates his wisdom. He knows that nobody else can be trusted with that job.
Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!
