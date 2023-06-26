There’s a proverb — its earliest known utterance tracing back to Aesop’s fables — “our need will be the real creator” or in modern terms, “necessity is the mother of invention.”
It’s a pretty omnipresent phrase in Cumberland where we’re always making do with less than ideal circumstances. This innovative spirit is woven into the texture of the city’s spirit. And the newest big swing to fix the population decline is a fascinating one.
The Choose Cumberland Relocation Package, which calls for 20 offers of up to $20,000 each for people who buy a house in the Cumberland city limits and spend as much to renovate it, has been proposed by city officials as a way to bolster the population.
As part of the program, applicants would have a full-time remote job, or accept work in the area, and make at least $52,000 per year.
That’s a significant salary in Cumberland, where the median household income is $43,699. And more money, of course, means more spending in the local economy.
Should the money requested from the state for this program come through, Cumberland will join small towns throughout the country in states like Kansas, Iowa, Arkansas, Vermont and West Virginia — which offers $12,000 through its AscendWV — Alaska and Maine that are taking big swings in an effort to stem population loss.
Cumberland has plenty to offer, from the trails to the rails, brew pubs and a thriving arts community.
It’s no secret to anyone who lives here, the mountains are truly breathtaking, the people are kind and the cost of living relatively low.
It almost seems like it’s simply a matter of getting the word out to the world that Cumberland has a lot to offer and is willing and ready to grow.
This program could give an applicant and their family a quality, slower-paced lifestyle and increase the population to boot.
