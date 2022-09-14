Municipal projects often move slowly. It takes time to accrue the funding and go through the various processes necessary to make sure everything is above board and meets governmental requirements.
Few undertakings in Cumberland better exemplify that fact like the downtown mall renovation project, which got underway in 2016 when a former mayor and city council voted unanimously on a plan to remove the brickwork and restore a single lane of traffic to Baltimore Street.
The plan was, and still is, to backtrack on the 1977 decision to brick over the roadway and attempt to revitalize the downtown business district.
At the time of the vote, the expectation was it would take between $3.7 and $5 million to complete. Over time, the estimates grew to between $5 and $7.4 million.
Eventually, the cost climbed to about $8.7 million in 2019, but a start date was on the horizon, summer of 2020. Then 2020 happened.
The price tag rose and it now sits at a cool $10 million.
Next week, the mall project finally goes out to bid. Six years in the making, and a real tangible step is about to take place.
The bid process doesn’t mean the end is around the corner — far from it. But it’s real progress nonetheless.
What we hope, once the bid process is settled and construction begins, is that it doesn’t disturb business on the downtown mall too much.
Construction projects, especially ones of this proposed size and scope, cause a great deal of disruption to the daily goings on in the surrounding area.
The worst thing that could happen is for the city to undertake this project with the intent of improving the lot of the business district and inadvertently hurting the very businesses they are trying to boost.
If it has to be disruptive, we hope it is quick and smooth work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.