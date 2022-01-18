Two big projects in the heart of Cumberland look like they’re going to happen at similar times this year — pedestrians and motorists beware.
During a meeting Tuesday, the city officials said they expect the Baltimore Street bridge to be rebuilt this year, with the process starting in the summer. The Cumberland and Washington street bridges, which are also in desperate need of repair, are expected to come after.
The Baltimore Street bridge crosses Wills Creek and is owned by the city, thus is eligible for federal funding. During the rebuild, it won’t be closed completely and will remain in operation the entire time of the rebuild.
Yet, with it being near one of the busiest intersections in the city, any amount of partial closure promises to be sticky.
“That project has been submitted for PS&E (plan, specification and estimate),” said Bobby Smith, city engineer. “We can’t move forward until we have a real estate certification complete.”
When added to the fact that work on the downtown mall renovation — reinstalling Baltimore Street through the pedestrian mall, and fixing the infrastructure underneath — is also expected to start during the summer, traversing the city could get even messier.
Make no bones about it, however, the potential mess will be worth it when it’s all finished. This level of investment in fixing infrastructure — $1.7 million for the bridge and $9.7 million for the mall — is exactly the kind of work the city needs to complete to prosper.
Infrastructure is not just an investment in the now, but an investment in the future. Bridges and roads last long and drive commerce and trade — things vital to lifting the local economy.
These temporary problems are well worth it if it means semi-permanent solutions, or “no pain, no gain.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.