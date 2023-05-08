It’s awe-inspiringly beautiful here in Appalachia. Every once in a while, something happens, and that realization hits again.
Usually, it’s just on a drive to work in the morning or while out on a hike. But sometimes it happens when that beauty is threatened, as it was recently when a West Virginia logging company decided it wanted to locate a toxic chemical-producing factory in the town of Baker in Hardy County.
The state Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality, it seems, was likely to issue an air quality permit to allow the facility to emit up to nearly 10 tons of the pesticide methyl bromide a year.
Methyl bromide, according to the National Pesticide Information Center, is highly toxic, and long-term exposure to low levels of it affects the nervous system. The New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services says that it can damage the liver and kidneys and that prolonged exposure can damage the brain.
That threat has been, at least temporarily, put to a halt by Hardy County, which said that the proposed location of the facility is zoned for agricultural use and not industrial use.
Zoning issue or not, Hardy County officials made the right decision in not allowing the Allegheny Wood Products fumigation plant to be located in Baker.
For far too long, regulators have left the people of Appalachia to the wind.
Our rivers, our water and our land have been the victim of corporate malfeasance and regulatory neglect for over a century. It’s time for that to end.
One positive to come out of the situation is that our voices have made an impact and someone listened.
Local residents peppered regulators with opposition.
“Please do not let this be another manmade disaster,” Janet Fisher of Moorefield wrote in a lengthy letter to the DEP. “Please protect those who are helpless creatures of the water and of the air. They have no voice. We are their only voice. Help us keep this little part of Heaven safe for future generations.”
It’s wild and wonderful out here. We should keep it that way.
