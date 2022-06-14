We love what is old and what is new, in almost equal parts, in this country.
Fashion trends are in style, become out of style, only to become in style again.
People love their 60s-era boxy muscle cars, and their sleek, self-driving electric powered cars.
They co-exist in a beautiful hodgepodge.
When considering the history of the United States, our obsession with past, present and future all at once, the “why” of it is obvious.
America is a new country in the grand scheme of the world, and we care greatly about our founding mythos — the oldest part of our history, yet fairly new compared to say Greece or Turkey.
The Founding Fathers are not characters in a story written a millennium ago, rather people who left extensive written notes and documents that detail their everyday lives.
This is why it’s so hard to say goodbye to the old Allegany High School building, which was razed starting in May.
The building opened to students in 1926 and was in use until 2018, when a new Allegany High School was built. The structure existed for nearly 40% of the history of the United States.
Generations of Western Marylanders received their education in that old school building.
It was history in the flesh. But the world moves on and life does, too.
We don’t want to lose that history, but things get old and expensive to renovate, technology gets better and we learn new and more efficient building techniques.
Brain White, a Historical Research Methods teacher at the new Allegany High School, put it best, “that building gave us a lot of love and nourishment ... but … we definitely needed a new facility.”
His classes’ decision to host an exhibit about the old school building is the perfect middle ground. We can move on and still have our sentimentalities.
The exhibit titled “Allegany: The American High School Experience,” which will include art from local photographer and Alco graduate Michael Hunter Thompson, will run from July 2 to July 30 at the Allegany Museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.