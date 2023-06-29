It’s a new day in the Old Line state. As of today, more than 300 new laws are in effect in Maryland.
Most, you probably won’t notice immediately — the Keep Our Heroes Home Act, which expanded the state tax exemption on military retirement income from $15,000 to $20,000 for veterans 55 years of age and over and from $5,000 to $12,500 for veterans younger than 55; and the Health Care for Heroes Act of 2023, which will offer reimbursement of up to $60 a month on premiums paid through the Tricare health insurance program on health and dental plans.
As well, a law went into place requiring on-duty law enforcement officers to wear body cameras. However, due to the prohibitive cost for smaller departments associated with the requirement, the law won’t be fully realized until July 1, 2025.
The one law you will be able to recognize right away is that cannabis is now recreationally legal in Maryland. Any person 21 years of age and older can now buy and possess small amounts of marijuana in the state.
Dispensaries that were previously medicinal dispensaries are able to convert their medicinal license for recreational sales, including two in Cumberland. And, prospective new dispensaries will be able to apply for a license to grow, process and sell marijuana.
It isn’t a free-for-all, however. The new law prohibits smoking the substance in public places. Cannabis is still federally illegal.
We think this should be common sense, but it is worth stating nonetheless. You wouldn’t drink and drive, don’t smoke and drive. It’s still illegal to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
So, Maryland changed today. The shift will be seismic but slow and unroll over time.
