“This is no way to run a railroad” is an expression of derision that has been used for decades to describe what is perceived as a lack of organization or efficiency. We’re hopeful that a decision by the board that oversees operation of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad results in a sentiment that’s just the opposite of that.
Led by board president Mike McKay, a local businessman and member of the Maryland House of Delegates, officials voted unanimously to hire a new executive director for the rolling tourist attraction. Wesley Heinz will replace John Garner, who is taking a six-month leave for health and family reasons. Heinz could become the permanent boss upon satisfactory completion of a two-month probationary period.
We are realists, and therefore greet the recent development with cautious optimism. To say that the railroad has had its share of troubles would be an understatement. Besides being shut down for over a year because of COVID-19 and that interruption in cash flow, it has in recent years dealt with a landslide that closed a portion of the tracks and put the kibosh on round trips between Cumberland and Frostburg, and was informed of the need to replace many worn-out crossties to meet Federal Railroad Administration standards.
The restoration of Baldwin Steam Engine No. 1309, one of the largest in the country, has cost more than $2 million since it was acquired in 2014 and the locomotive has yet to prove itself. Known as Maryland Thunder, it’s a magnificent example of past American transportation might, but it has become a mobile money pit.
The Western Maryland Railway Station, where passengers board and disembark from WMSR trains, is the Times-News’ next-door neighbor. We have been a cheerleader for the railroad, the anchor of the tourism industry in Allegany County, since its first excursion more than 30 years ago, reporting good news along with the bad.
The WMSR has gobbled up hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars and we, along with city and county leaders, hope it can become more self-sufficient.
Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Heinz was in the Queen City to officially receive the news of his appointment. He currently is the executive director of the Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum Co. in Portland, Maine, which runs by steam locomotive, making him seem like the right man for the job.
He has lived in numerous cities, including New York, Atlanta and Chicago, and has experience with Samsung, Microsoft, Walmart and Procter & Gamble in sales and marketing.
“I’m very excited to hopefully imprint the success stories that I have had at Narrow Gauge,” Heinz said. “The steam engine is a great catalyst to make it happen. It’s going to drive people to Cumberland to see this great machine and I can’t wait.”
McKay said he hopes to see it back in service by the fall, when riders usually flock to see the leaves changing colors on the Western Maryland hillsides.
Rest assured we will provide coverage of that momentous event when and if it occurs.
