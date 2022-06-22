The following editorial appeared in the The Intelligencer, of Wheeling, West Virginia. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
It is an encouraging sign for West Virginia that our current crop of representatives in Washington, D.C., was able to bring home a huge sum of federal money for desperately needed broadband expansion.
In a recent announcement, the U.S. Treasury Department said the Mountain State, Virginia, New Hampshire and Louisiana will receive more than half a billion dollars to connect “hundreds of thousands of Americans and small businesses to high-speed internet.”
As our state works to improve education and economic development opportunities, broadband is no longer a luxury.
“When you think about reliable, affordable, dependable, broadband access, it’s critical, absolutely critical, for West Virginians and anybody in America to do their jobs, complete their homework, keep up with their healthcare appointments and to compete in a 21st Century economy,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Now comes the tricky part. Federal dollars are one thing. Using them for their intended purpose and to the benefit of Mountain State residents is another.
That task goes to the state Department of Economic Development, run by former Frontier and Citynet employee (and former West Virginia Senate President) Mitch Carmichael.
Funded programs include expanding existing network line extensions, focusing on major broadband infrastructure investments; and providing local government/matching broadband funding incentives.
It is critical we get this right. And while West Virginia does not have the most stellar reputation for its speed, efficiency and uprightness in spending federal money, it is — again — a credit to our current congressional delegation that federal officials chose us to be among the first in this effort.
We have an opportunity to make real progress toward a change that will benefit the state in attracting and retaining residents, educating our kids and growing business. Let’s do what’s needed to make this happen.
