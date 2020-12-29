People around the world follow traditions aimed at ensuring good luck and prosperity in the new year, such as carrying a basket of food onto the porch or making a racket at midnight with noisemakers, bells or car horns.
“First footing” is practiced in one version or another by some families whose ancestors hail from the British Isles.
The “first footer” is the first person to enter the house after midnight. If he is dark-haired and brings whisky, that means good luck. A blond stranger with an ax or a sword means trouble. (Visitors who bring a libation are always more welcome than than those bearing arms.)
Plenty of New Year’s Day traditions involve food.
Some main meals often feature pork, which represents wealth and prosperity. Eating it symbolizes progress because the animal pushes forward, rooting itself in the ground before moving along.
To the contrary, one should avoid lobster and chicken because both move backward. Some of us still take our chances by celebrating with lobster, and many wouldn’t dream of going without chicken wings while watching football on TV.
Southerners traditionally eat black-eyed peas in a dish called “hoppin’ john,” which may contain rice, onion, salt and bacon, ham hock or salt pork, sometimes with a side of greens.
Some people go to church to mark the new year, and for many in the African American community New Year’s Eve was “Watch Night,” because it was on Dec. 31, 1862, that many gathered to wait to hear that the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued.
Others give gifts, sing “Auld Lang Syne” or exchange a kiss at midnight. Some folks send thank-you notes to those who had a good effect on their lives during the past year.
Other New Year’s traditions around the world include these (and remember that not everyone celebrates on Dec. 31):
• Germany — People melt small pieces of lead and pour it into cold water. The shapes are said to reveal what the year will bring. A ball means luck will roll your way, a crown means wealth; a cross means death and a star means happiness.
• Italy and South Africa — People throw old furniture or other objects from their balconies to symbolize a fresh start for the new year. Since this would bring bad luck to those unfortunate enough to be under the balcony, most people throw small and soft objects.
• Romania — People dress in furs and masks to depict goats, horses or bears and dance from house to house to ward off evil spirits. A dancing bear is the most popular because it will bring prosperity, health and good luck.
• China — People paint their front doors red and hide their knives so nobody will cut themselves (which would be a bad omen).
• Siberia — Diving into a frozen lake with a tree trunk that is placed under the ice.
• Myanmar — Splashing water onto each other to start the new year with a purified soul.
• Greece — An onion is hung from the front door as a symbol of rebirth and is used to awaken children by tapping them on the head.
• Iceland — Cows can talk, seals take human form, the dead rise from their graves and elves move houses. (Iceland’s signature drink is Brennivin, a potent version of vodka that is sometimes called “black death.” It may be that drinking Brennivin is what causes Icelanders to see talking cows, human-like seals, the walking dead and house-moving elves.)
Happy New Year! Whatever you do, be careful and try to keep a positive outlook.
Best wishes, good luck and good health to you in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.