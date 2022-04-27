The former Memorial Hospital site in South Cumberland is a rare real estate opportunity to have in a city.
If real estate development is like judging diamonds, and each variable — plot size, surrounding area, existing infrastructure and others — adds an imperfection, it’s as near pristine a diamond as can be found in Cumberland.
The lot was vacated in 2009 when what’s now UPMC Western Maryland opened on Willowbrook Road. The hospital structure was demolished in 2015, leaving behind the 300-space parking garage and a handful of acres of property.
The region needs more housing. If housing were to be built on the site, as the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. has said it plans to, it would fill an immediate need.
“We feel that the property is prime for market rate residential development,” said Matt Miller, executive director of the CEDC. “There could be a mixed-use component that could be presented that is acceptable as well.
“Market rate residential units are in high demand right now. Given the solid neighborhood there, we feel it is the perfect location for that type of use.”
The property should be advertised as it is, a potential bolster to the community and city. Now, since city officials transferred ownership of the site to the CEDC, the economic development group can do just that.
The city did stipulate that it be used for residential housing, as well.
“We have been marketing the property, but we’ll start working with interested developers and vetting some different options and hopefully convey the land to the private sector,” said Miller.
Still, building up the property will take time. The CEDC only just received the site and will need to select a developer before anything can get going, but it’s exciting news nonetheless.
Of all the things that would do the city good, housing remains high on the list.
