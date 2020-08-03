The following editorial appeared in the Register-Herald of Beckley, West Virginia, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the view of the Times-News.
We did not need the news from Major League Baseball last Monday to tell us what we did not know already. No matter the sport, no matter the precautions, no matter how secure we seal off athletes from the world, and no matter how much Americans needed the comfy distraction of their national pastime, this novel coronavirus finds a path to do its worst because people do not live in bubbles, after all.
Of course there was bound to be an outbreak of COVID-19 during this experimental run at some sense of normalcy just as there was with the Miami Marlins over the weekend that has now spread to at least 17 of the team’s traveling party. A series of games this week on into the weekend has been canceled, players are sitting in quarantine and the rest of us have been put on notice that the MLB’s 60-day season may be coming, sadly, to a premature end.
And, of course, there will be disappointment and there will be more outbreaks, more disruptions to life. Everything else that we associate with life as we once knew it is in the crosshairs. Unfortunately, the odds are stacked against any return anytime soon to the way we once lived. When you hear that “we must learn to live with this virus”? That’s where we are.
And while it is OK to be grumpy about all of that, we — collectively — have not come to grips with that reality. Not how to take out next steps forward.
We need to.
We cannot say that it is OK to cancel a Republican National Convention in Florida because of elevated rates or transmission of this deadly disease in the Sunshine State but then turn around and demand that school children go back to their classrooms in the near future.
We cannot say, as West Virginia University has, that only freshmen and graduate students will be allowed back on campus for now but plow ahead with plans for a college football season.
We cannot say, as State Superintendent Clayton Burch did last Tuesday, that “we will make sure (school districts) that do open on September 8th for live learning will be safe and will be healthy.”
Burch is a gifted educator, not an epidemiologist. He knows — or should — that he cannot promise a darn thing when it comes to making our school environments entirely safe and healthy.
True, we have learned that there are certain practices that keep the spread of the virus at bay — like wearing a mask, like social distancing, like sheltering in place.
But there are no guarantees — only odds and probabilities and then deciding at some level what collateral damage is acceptable.
The time to have been cautious with this pandemic, to prepare for its eventual spread, of course, was months ago. But Americans, as we are proving, are not a patient lot.
It hurts our heart to think of kids not going back to school, of their primary lessons in reading and writing and social engagement being delayed yet again. A whole class of seniors missed out on prom and participating in a normal graduation ceremony.
Well, guess what. There may not be a Homecoming game this fall, no crowning of a king and queen, no Homecoming dance.
No conference championship.
No Most Valuable Player.
No World Series.
But we can cut our losses if we find the temerity to deal with the facts honestly and without emotion, if we follow the lessons of science.
But we need to get a grip, now, right now, and plan accordingly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.