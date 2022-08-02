Last week’s special session of the West Virginia Legislature proved anything but special.
Gov. Jim Justice made the call on July 20 for the Legislature to convene to consider his proposal to cut state income tax by 10%. It’s the third time this year Justice has tried to get a tax cut accomplished.
“I’ve been the biggest proponent of completely eliminating our state personal income tax. It will drive job growth, population growth, and prosperity in West Virginia,” said the billionaire governor in a release. “Once we get the ball rolling, we can keep coming back and chipping away at our personal income tax until it’s completely eliminated.”
It certainly seems like a piece of legislation that is near and dear to the governor’s heart, something he is itching to accomplish. Which just makes the effort he put into effectively tanking it all the more puzzling.
Last Monday, prior to the session’s start, Justice amended the agenda and announced that he would like to see lawmakers “clarify and modernize the abortion-related laws currently existing as part of the West Virginia Code, to ensure a coherent, comprehensive framework governing abortions and attendant family services and support to expecting mothers to provide the citizens of this State more certainty in the application of such laws.”
The announcement stopped nearly everyone involved in their tracks. It all but guaranteed that the tax cut would end up on the back burner but was an effort nonetheless to appease Republican lawmakers who wanted to outlaw abortion.
The Legislature came together for a week of fruitless debate, which was ostensibly about a tax cut, but ended up being an airing of views from the two bodies on the topic of abortion — drawing protests in and outside of the Capitol.
Democrats and moderate Republicans and more conservative Republicans in the Senate bandied about amendments to the bill the House had passed, but ultimately voted 21-10 for it. However, when it went back to the House, they demurred, letting the time run out on Friday.
Senate President Craig Blair said the Senate wasn’t interested in Justice’s income tax cut and would prefer to pursue the reduction of personal property and business inventory taxes instead.
The lack of action in last week’s session reminds us of a line from “Macbeth,” the Shakespeare play — “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
Although, something did happen last week. Taxpayer money was wasted.
The Senate Clerk’s office estimates that it costs around $35,000 a day during a special session. The per diem for a member of the Senate is $131 per day, if they stick around.
That’s a $175,000 tab of taxpayer money Justice racked up to accomplish nothing.
